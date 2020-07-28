Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to be one of the most adored Indian celebrity couples and their chemistry is unmatched. While the couple cannot stop gushing about each other and we have heard the kind of praises she showers on him, Virat is nowhere behind. He, in fact, likes to credit her for making him a better person. He's aware of the kind of changes she has brought in his life and credits her for making him a responsible player. Virat Kohli Baked a Cake on Wife Anushka Sharma’s 32nd Birthday, Indian Cricket Team Captain Says ‘She Loved It’ (Watch Video).

Virat in his recent interaction with India teammate Mayank Agarwal on "Open Nets with Mayank", went on a gush fest about his wifey dearest. When asked about the kind of impact she has had on his life, Kohli said, "I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I'm so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture. My responsibility as a player, my responsibility with who I am today, what that brings along with it. Setting an example for people in the right manner. All these things have come from Anushka". Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma, Misses Travelling to Exotic Locations With Loved One (See Post).

Speaking about how different a person he was before meeting the Zero actress, Virat said, "If I hadn't met Anushka I might not have changed as I was not an open person and was very rigid and she's made me change as a person for good". Ain't that adorable? If only every husband out there was as sweet as Virat Kohli!

Virat and Anushka married in 2018 and they had a rather dreamy wedding in the vineyards of Tuscany, Italy. While their happy pictures continue to woo our hearts even today, they ensure their usual Instagram uploads are equally heartwarming. Here's looking forward to more such interviews and their admiration for each other.

