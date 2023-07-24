Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri on Monday expressed his excitement about the overwhelming response to the Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer, filling the cinema halls in Kashmir. Taking to the social media, The Kashmir Files director Vivek shared a news clipping with the headline "Oppenheimer brings Kashmiris back to cinema halls in droves". He wrote, "BRILLIANT NEWS. Cinema halls were burnt and banned after 90s. It's heartening to see the first film to fill houses like this is a science film." Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, Oppenheimer chronicles the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age. Oppenheimer's Bhagwad Gita Controversy: IB Minister Anurag Thakur Demands Explanation From CBFC For Approving The Controversial Scene in Christopher Nolan's Film.

Overwhelmed with emotions, he also shared news about his own film, The Vaccine War, co-produced by Pallavi Joshi, which will too be released in Kashmir. With great anticipation for the release of The Vaccine War, Vivek expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase it in Kashmir. In a beaming post, he wrote, "I am glad that our science film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will also release in Kashmir. I have been assured by Kashmiri youth and specially women that they will be proud to see India's biggest scientific achievement on big screen." The region's tumultuous past has not deterred the filmmaker, as he sees this as a significant milestone for cinema in the area. The promise of having a science-based film like The Vaccine War showcased in Kashmir holds a profound meaning for both the filmmaker and the audience. It symbolises progress, change, and the triumph of knowledge over adversity. The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Says Nana Patekar Belongs to a 'Breed of Actors Who Shine in Any Role’.

Check Out Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet Here:

BRILLIANT NEWS. Cinema halls were burnt and banned after 90s. It’s heartening to see the first film to fill houses like this is a science film. I am glad that our science film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will also release in Kashmir. I have been assured by Kashmiri youth &… pic.twitter.com/4Zq8zCMcBP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 24, 2023

On the work front, Vivek is gearing up for Zee5's upcoming web series The Kashmir Files Unreported. This series is far more heart-wrenching, eye-opening and spine-chilling as it unravels the unreported realities, facts and the truth behind the massacre and the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits straight from the horses' mouth. It also maps the centuries old journey of Kashmir, hailed as the paradise on earth, its significance to India, its people and culture and their evolution from being a melting pot of civilization and knowledge, to being repeatedly attacked, radicalized and systemically reduced to a warzone like condition of today.

