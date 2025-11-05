While Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, was expected to perform well at the box office—especially since it marked the comeback of Mohit Suri, best known for fan-favourite films like Awarapan, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain—no one anticipated that the romantic musical would become such a massive hit. The film collected ₹337 crore in India, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Craze: Fans ‘Cry’, ‘Scream’, and ‘Faint’ in Theatres While Watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Movie – Genuine Emotional Displays or Viral PR Stunts? (Watch Videos).

During its theatrical run, several videos and reels went viral on social media, showing fans screaming, crying their hearts out, and even watching the film with IV drips. While many believed these emotional reactions were genuine, others speculated they were exaggerated or part of a PR stunt. The topic even came up on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, where Ashnoor Kaur alleged that the viral reactions were staged for publicity.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestants Discuss ‘Saiyaara’ Phenomenon

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestants had a discussion about Siyaara's box office craze. Gaurav Khanna revealed that he hasn't watched the Ahaan Panday starrer and said, "Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai yeh picture, Kaisi hai? Woh videos dekhne ke bada toh maine dekhi hi nahi. Log ro rahe hai, kapde faad rahe hai, itna emotional hai kya film?"

Mridul Tiwari said, "Are mujhe to hasi aa rahi thi. Kuch bhi nahi bhai. Mian tumhe sachi batau toh yeh kaha tha ki normal logon se, Instagram wale logon se ki tum jaake ye karna." Ashnoor Kaur also added that the overly dramatic theatrical reactions were all part of a "PR Stunt."

Moviegoers Cry After Watching ‘Saiayaara’ in Theatres

The cringe that happens in Indian theatre is like a virus that’s spreading . This is all for Instagram reels #Saiyaara please don’t let this become a norm pic.twitter.com/qt32sl7XWd — BollyGupp (@BollyGup) July 20, 2025

YRF CEO Akshaye Wadhwani Breaks Silence on Allegations of ‘PR Hype’ Around Saiyaara

Earlier, YRF CEO and Saiyaara producer Akshaye Wadhwani had dismissed the allegations of paid promotions for the film inside theatres while speaking to India Today. He said, "None of those people were planted in theatres. Whether it's a person on a drip, teh one yelling at the screen, or the guy who took off hi shirt and danced, these are genuine fans reacting with real emotions. Its funny when you start receiving calls from people telling you how much they cried and you're actually thanking them for it." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj Says Tanya Mittal Asked to Meet Him Alone, She Hits Back in Fiery Exchange (Watch Video).

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

About ‘Bigg Boss 19’

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, stand-up comedian Pranit More had to big goodbye to the show due to his deteriorating health. With his elimination, the contestants remaining in the show are Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam Giri.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).