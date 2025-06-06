  • Home
    Who Is Muzammil Ibrahim? Meet Deepika Padukone’s Lesser-Known Model-Actor Ex Boyfriend Whom She Dated for 2 Years

    Model turned actor Muzammil Ibrahim grabbed everyone's attention on Thursday (June 5) after he made some sizzling revelations about his love life. The actor who was last seen in 'Special Ops' revealed that he was once in a relationship with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Amid all the gossip surrounding this, let us know more about the latest internet sensation.

    Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 06, 2025 08:57 AM IST
    Who Is Muzammil Ibrahim? Meet Deepika Padukone’s Lesser-Known Model-Actor Ex Boyfriend Whom She Dated for 2 Years
    Muzammil Ibrahim (Photo Credit: @muzamilibrahim7/ Instagram)

    Model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim is grabbing headlines after he made some bold revelations in a recent interview. The Special Ops actor, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, revealed that he was once in a relationship with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Despite the Kalki 2898 AD actress' past romances being out in the public, fans were surprised to know that Muzammil Ibrahim was also a part of it. Muzammil shared that he was in a relationship with Deepika for two years after she moved to Mumbai for work. He also claimed that it was Deepika who asked him out. ‘She Is a Superstar Now’: Muzammil Ibrahim Opens Up About Dating Deepika Padukone During Their Modelling Days, Reveals Actress Proposed to Him First (Watch Video).

    Muzammil Ibrahim Talks About His Relationship With Deepika Padukone

    During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil Ibrahim shared that his relationship with Deepika Padukone began after she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling. He also claimed that it was the Pathaan actress who proposed first. Recalling their dating days, Muzammil said, "We dated during our modelling days. We did a show for Tommy Hilfiger together. She had seen me in Gladrags, Pardesiya and liked me a lot. Thats how we met. We dated for two years and it was my first relationship. Deepika proposed to me first."

    The Dashing Muzammil Ibrahim

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Muzammil Ibrahim (@muzamilibrahim7)

    Muzammil also talked about their modest beginnings and revealed that while he was already an actor, Deepika was just getting started and recalled their cute rickshaw dates during monsoon. However, after two years of dating, the duo called it quits, but continue to remain good friends. Calling Deepika a "superstar", Muzammil shared that he used to talk to the actress before her marriage to Ranveer Singh. After knowing all this, fans are curious to know more about the model-actor and what he is up to currently. Let us find out.

    Who Is Muzammil Ibrahim?

    Born on August 25, 1986, Muzammil Ibrahim is an actor and model by profession. He gained recognition after winning the Gladrags Manhunt India pageant in 2003 at just 18, making him one of the youngest winners of the contest. Utilising the boost, Muzammil went on to appear in music videos of popular songs like the remix version of "Pardesiya" alongside Rakhi Sawant and Lucky Ali's "Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai". His striking visuals made everyone instantly fall for him.

    Muzammil Ibrahim With His Mother

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Muzammil Ibrahim (@muzamilibrahim7)

    He made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Pooja Bhatt's directorial Dhoka co-starring Anupam Kher, Ashutosh Rana and Gulshan Grover, for which he received a nomination for the Best Male Debut at the 53rd Filmfare Awards. His other works include Horn 'Ok' Pleassss (2009) and Will You Marry Me? (2012). His latest work was the popular series Special Ops in 2020.

    Hero ‘Off Screen’

    Not many know that Muzammil was also recognised for his acts of bravery, even at a very young age. He received the Jevan Raksha Padak for rescuing a schoolmate from drowning at the age of eight. In 2008, he was also awarded for saving the life of a British woman in Goa. Talking about his social media, Muzammil Ibrahim is quite active on Instagram with almost 130k followers. He regularly posts updates from his personal and professional life. Horn OK Please Actor Muzammil Ibrahim on Tanushree-Nana Controversy: Won’t Be Correct on My Part to Comment on It.

    On the professional front, Muzammil last starred in Neeraj Pandey's Hotstar series Special Ops. The actor has not made any official announcements regarding his upcoming projects.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Google News Telegram Bot