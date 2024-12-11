Bollywood’s Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor's breakup shocked fans and industry insiders alike. After nearly eight years of dating, the couple called it quits, with Arjun confirming the split during the promotions of Singham Again, stating, "Abhi single hun" ("I’m single now"). Amid the aftermath, rumours surfaced suggesting that Malaika has found love again and is seeing stylish Rahul Vijay. However, to note not all gossip circulating may be accurate. So, is Malaika really dating Rahul? AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora Hugs the Singer, Grooves to ‘With You’ Track Onstage (Watch Video).

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Dating Rahul Vijay?

Rumours about a potential relationship between Malaika Arora and renowned stylist Rahul Vijay gained traction after Rahul posted pictures of the actress at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert. His caption, "Wait, was it a Malaika concert?" fuelled speculation. However, according to reports from Hindustan Times, Malaika is currently single, and the latest gossip linking her to Rahul is being dismissed as unfounded. While fans and media have been quick to speculate, a close source to the actress suggests there's no truth to the rumoured romance, calling it a bizarre claim.

Rahul Vijay Shares Pic of Malaika Arora From AP Dhillon Concert

“Please check your facts. She (Malaika) is a single and happy woman. Rahul Vijay is her son Arhaan's stylist, and therefore a friend. It ends there. This rumour is just plain ridiculous and bizarre,” a close source to the actress told the portal.

For the uninitiated, before dating Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she got divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz have remained amicable post-divorce, co-parenting their son, Arhaan.

