From recreating the popular ‘Humma Humma’ song to ‘Akhiyo Se Goli Maare’, all these remixes of classic songs have been crucial in revitalising some of the most well-known melodies from the past. The modern twist to these old songs have given them a new life and this is the reason that all of these remixed songs have a knack for going straight to the top of the charts.

Although, many also oppose this trend but its popularity among music lovers cannot be denied. While some completely change the original version, there are others that provide us with a new song while maintaining the original's melodic qualities. Here let us take a look at some old melodies with a modern twist. Fighting #MondayBlues? Peppy Bollywood Songs To Drive Away Your Monday Blues (Watch Videos).

The Humma Song

The 1995 song ‘Humma Humma’ was written by legendary composer AR Rahman for Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Bombay’, starring Sonali Bendre and Nagendra Prasad. Later, it was remixed and turned into ‘The Humma Song’ for the Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor movie ‘Ok Jaanu’. It was written by Tanishk Bagchi and Baadshah. It's one of those Bollywood remakes of classic tunes that charm audiences with its impressive filmography.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

R.D. Burman wrote the original song, which was sung by Kumar Sanu. It originally featured on Anil Kapoor in the movie ‘1942: A Love Story’ and afterwards its remix was made in a Sonam Kapoor movie with the same name. Monsoon Songs' List: Bollywood Rain Song Videos From 'Barso Re' to 'Tumse Hi,' Are Must Play This Rainy Season 2023!

Muqabla

‘Muqabala Muqabala’ song from the movie ‘Hum Se Hai Muqabala’ starring Prabhu Deva and Nagma was among the hit numbers. Much like its original version, the remix is also composed by AR Rahman. The 90s track was recreated for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

Chamma Chamma

The original song was quite popular! In the 1998 movie ‘China Gate’, which featured Urmila Matondkar, the song was sung by Alka Yagnik. Neha Kakkar and Ikka Singh in 2019 for the film ‘Fraud Saiyan’, twisted the song in their own unique style.

Tamma Tamma Again

The song ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ and its eccentric dancing techniques are possibly what made the 1990 Bollywood action film ‘Thaanedar’ so popular. The song, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jitendra, and Jaya Prada, was remixed for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’. ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ was adored by fans which was created by sung by Baadshah, Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal and produced by Tanishq Bagchi.

Mere Rashke Qamar

It is no secret that Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is a master musician. It's risky to adapt one of his well-known Qawwalis, like ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’.The new rendition of ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’ is a very energising track that combines contemporary beats with the original song. This music fits well with the scenario of ‘Baadshaho’, depicting the developing romance between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. One can't help but fall in love with this song again and over again.