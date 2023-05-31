While smoking has been portrayed as a stylish and glamorous habit in films, it's important to remember that many Bollywood celebrities are actively against tobacco consumption and promote a healthy lifestyle. Vivek Oberoi Has Posted a Picture of Himself With Syed Kirmani, a Former Indian Cricketer (View Post).

Several actors serve as role models and have chosen not to indulge in smoking for various reasons, including fitness and health. By abstaining from smoking, they set a positive example for their fans and contribute to raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. On World No Tobacco Day today (31st of May 2023), it's inspiring to acknowledge B-town celebrities who do not smoke or have made the decision to quit smoking and prioritize their health. Let's check out the list.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal made the decision to quit smoking for the sake of their children. The actor took to Twitter to announce this decision, expressing his commitment to a smoke-free lifestyle and the positive impact it would have on their children's health. Since making this announcement, he has been vocal about his journey of quitting smoking and has stated that he has successfully abstained from smoking ever since.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan known for his dedication to fitness, had struggled with a smoking addiction in the past. After several unsuccessful attempts, he managed to quit smoking with the help of the book 'Easy Way to Stop Smoking' by Allen Carr. He announced it on Twitter. Motivated by his own success, the actor purchased 20 copies of the book and gave them to his friends in an effort to help them quit smoking as well.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar known for his strict fitness regimen and healthy lifestyle, has been vocal about not indulging in smoking or drinking, which has contributed to his image as a disciplined and health-conscious actor.

John Abraham

John Abraham has been open about his disciplined approach to fitness and is often seen working out rigorously at the gym. He has also spoken about not indulging in intoxicants, including alcohol and smoking. The actor is known for maintaining a low-key and private lifestyle as he is not frequently seen at Bollywood parties and tends to keep a relatively simple and grounded approach to his life and career.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi used to smoke in the past but had a life-changing experience during a visit to a cancer hospital in Mumbai. After quitting smoking, he became actively involved in raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. Vivek has been featured in several "no smoking" commercials and public service announcements, using his social media platform to promote a smoke-free lifestyle and encourage others to quit smoking.