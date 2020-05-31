World No Tobacco Day: Jackie Shroff Urges People to Quit Smoking in His Own Style (Watch Video)

Jackie Shroff (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Sunday shared a fun caricature video conveying the message to quit smoking on account of World No Tobacco Day. The 63-year-old actor put out the video on Instagram wherein he told his fans about the ill effect of smoking and the person surrounding a smoker. In the video, two characters are seen - one holding a gun in hand while another smoking a cigarette. Khal Nayak Sequel: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Jackie Shroff Starrer to Get Part 2, Confirms Director Subhash Ghai.

The actor conveys the message in his own unique 'Bidhu' style as he says, "Bidhu, Bujhana padega tera cigarette, warna apne sath sabko tu le ke jaega." (Friend, I will have to extinguish your cigarette, or else you will take everyone with you.) Jackie Shroff Says ‘Sudhar Jao’ As He Asks Fans to Stay Home and Obey Lockdown Rules (Watch Video)

Check Out Jackie Shroff's Quirky Video on World No Tobacco Day

As video continues the smoking caricature starts sweating after which the other fires water from his gun and washes off his cigarette.nAlong with the video, Shroff wrote, "World No Tabacco Day#QuitSmoking #StayHealthy."