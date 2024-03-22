World Water Day 2024, a significant annual event celebrated on March 22, has announced its theme for this year as “Water for Peace”. This theme underscores the pivotal role that water plays in promoting global peace and sustainable development. An important address on World Water Day 2024 was delivered by Lifeng Li, the Director of the Land and Water Division at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. His speech highlighted the crucial contribution of water in cultivating peace and harmony. World Water Day 2024 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the UN Observance Raising Awareness About the Importance of Fresh Water.

