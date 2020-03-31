Karan Johar’s Mom Declares Sindhi As the Best Community During Her High-Tea Time, and Ranveer Singh's Reaction To It is Epic (Watch Video)

Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood celebrities are having a tough time coping with the coronavirus outbreak which has led to a nationwide lockdown till April 14. From some stars cooking to a few brooming, celebs are trying their best to pass time while in self-quarantine. But seems like the filmmaker, Karan Johar is having a fun time in his house and the reason behind the same are his two kids, Yash and Roohi. Recently, Karan took to his Instagram and shared a cutesy video of his daughter, Roohi having a high-tea time with grandmother, Hiroo Johar. And well not just us even Ranveer Singh seems amazed by the video. Karan Johar's Son Yash Thinks Amitabh Bachchan Can Take Away The Coronavirus Pandemic and Their Conversation is Adorable (Watch Video).

In the clip, Karan discusses how his love for diamonds comes from his mother who is seen all decked up during the high-tea time. KJo asks Roohi who got her the diamond hairband, to which she replies 'Dadaa'. To this, the director says, "Ya obviously because I get my love for diamonds from my Sindhi mother." And the moment the Sindhi word comes into the light, Hiroo says, "I think we are the best communities in the world.” Well, that's the sentence which got Ranveer Singh impressed, (who also happens to be a Sindhi) and out of love he dropped a comment which read, "HIROO KNOWS IT". LOL. Karan Johar Asks His Kids Yash and Roohi About Coronavirus and Their Innocent Response Wins the Internet (Watch Video)

View this post on Instagram High tea with @hiroojohar ! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

Well, we do understand Ranveer's excitement here. Also, this particular video is really adorbs, not just because of Roohi, as we feel Karan's mom, Hiroo is too fabulous. Like mother, like son. Finally, let such #lockdownwthjohars post keep on coming as they are super entertaining. Stay tuned!