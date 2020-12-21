2020 should not count as substantial for anything as it impacted the global economy in a big way. Before that, we were poised to have a great year box office wise, as there were multiple films releasing that looked like sureshot moneyspinners. Coolie No 1, Radhe, Laxmii, Sooryavanshi, '83 and much more! But the wretched pandemic left us trapped at home with cinema halls shuttered for the better part of the year. Angrezi Medium paid the biggest price for this sudden closure as it had just hit the theatres. It couldn't even earn minimal money for its budget. But there are a few hit stories that we will tell you here: Year Ender 2020: Ramayan Reruns, Laxmii On OTT, Korean Drama Craze – Five Ways Coronavirus Changed Entertainment Trends This Year

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Box office: Rs 279.59 crore

Ajay Devgn's home production is the biggest hit of this year. It released in the first half of January along with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. The film's strong and dramatic nationalistic fervour helped it make an insane amount of money at the box office in a short time.

Baaghi 3

Box office: Rs 93.37 crore

Tiger Shroff's action-thriller was cruelly stopped at its track by coronavirus. It had released on March 6 and by the time cinema halls were instructed to be closed, the film had already amassed Rs 93.37 crore. Had it not been for forced exile, Baaghi 3 would have managed to earn more than Rs 120 crore at the box office, at the least.

Street Dancer 3D

Box office: Rs 68.28 crore

It might come as a shock to many but Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer did manage to pull in some crowd to the theatre when it released in January this year. But that wasn't enough for the film to avoid a red spot on their box office card.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Box office: Rs 60.78 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was supposed to be a revolutionary movie as it was the first mainstream attempt to show a gay love story. Unfortunately, it ended up being just another movie that lacked depth. It did earn pretty well at the box office though.

Malang

Box office: Rs 58.99 crore

Another shocker on the list in Malang which didn't really get glorious reviews but the audience found the film quite interesting. Even when COVID-19 was starting to become a disrupter, the film was managing to pocket earnings steadily.

