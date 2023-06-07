Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has brought. Her performance and chemistry with Vicky Kaushal have wowed the audience and fans can not have enough of them together. Currently, everything about her performance as Soumya is trending on social media, be it her songs, her dialogues or snippets of performance. Talking about all the love that she is receiving for the film, she says: "It feels happy that people are giving love to the film. I had come to watch the film with my mother and brother on Sunday and they both cried during the film. Watching my mother and brother cry in my film, I genuinely felt that this is why we make films - to see people we care about have an emotional experience." Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal–Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Com Mints Rs 30.60 Crore in India!.

"Mom hamesha se filmy rahi hai (My mother is an actress and is always filmy so she can cry) but Ibrahim is a 22-year-old urban youth and if he could cry, I can say that this is not just a rural Indore story. It will connect to everyone. When I saw my mom and brother both cry together while watching the film, I felt good." When asked about the best compliment she received, for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara said, "I read somewhere Sara Ali Khan is back, I don't know why, that felt good. And my mother's and brother's reaction to the film, for sure."

With a collection of Rs 30.60 crore so far, Sara is adding another glory to her feather proving her to be one of the most promising actors in her generation. Her small-town character of Soumya is etched forever in the hearts of her fans. On the other hand, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and Kannan Iyer's Ae Watan Mere Watan.

