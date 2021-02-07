Did XXX OnlyFans star Bella Thorne get a boob job? Well, at least that is what it looks like to her fans who can't stop wondering ever since Thorne shared a series of pic of stripping into lacy lingerie. It started off with posing with her first button opened and then soon she was wearing nothing but a lace bra. The post was captioned and “Girl next door or baddie next door the rest of the photos are in that secret link in my bio ;)” and garnered more than 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments in no time. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

However, these pics had fans wondering if she underwent breast implant surgery. Her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo wrote under the post: "the most beautiful girl in the world" to which Thorne replied: "aww with super big boobies." In addition, people swarmed the comment section with compliments and questions as well.

XXX OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne Gets a Boob Job? View Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Bella Thorne was recently involved in a major OnlyFans' sex workers controversy. A feud between Bella Thorne and the sex workers on OnlyFans took over social media recently after OnlyFans' decided on changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Bella Thorne was blasted on social media because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

OnlyFans celebs are really changing the XXX world. The platform gives more power to its creators and not the companies that act like they own pornstars. if you are still wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans, it is a unique explicit social media platform, unlike YouTube and Instagram. OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).