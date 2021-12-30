Happy Birthday, V! Kim Taehyung, also known as V of BTS, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He was born on December 30, 1995. V turns 26 on Thursday (27 is his Korean age), and ARMY cannot keep calm. All the birthday projects that were set up have gone live, and it includes biggies such as featuring Kim Taehyung birthday ad on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, featuring double page spread on Forbes magazine, turning South Korea into Tae Tae land and so on. Fans are also trending several hashtags and keywords on social media platforms such as 'I Purple You' (a phrase V coined for BTS fans), Taehyung Day, Happy V Day, and a lot more. To continue the celebration spirit, here's a bunch of interesting facts about Kim Taehyung that makes ARMY fall in love with him again and again.

Secret Member of BTS

The vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS was the secret member of the group pre-debut, and fans were unaware of his existence. Can you believe it?

His Duality Is Mindblowing

V's duality is something fans are amazed to witness again and again. The first one is the one we know as V, a cool and handsome guy who loves to dance and perform songs passionately. In comparison, the other one is Kim Taehyung, an adorable "maknae" of BTS (Yes, Jungkook is by age, but V is just the group's real maknae). He likes doing dialogues even when in laundry, talks to animals and cars, speaks in an unknown language and loves being in his own world. V is a real definition of cute and sexy!

kim taehyung being the king of duality ; a dangerous thread pic.twitter.com/BLuwGieQLe — mani⁷ 🌵 | tete day! (@xbtsissevenx) December 27, 2021

He is Good at Dubsmash

He is the Dubsmash king of BTS. He badly wanted to be an actor, and this is also one side of his acting. He has done many Dubsmash videos while lip-smacking the sound of the videos.

KIM TAEHYUNG'S LOW KEY DUBSMASH COME BACK pic.twitter.com/FJo2jMI3Ii — sumtyms its ugh (@haramtaes) May 24, 2018

He is Ambidextrous

Ambidextrous means one can use the left and the right hand equally well. Though V is born left-handed, this handsome lefty is often seen carrying out work with his right hand too. On many occasions, V plays tennis with both his hands.

Kim Taehyung is a genius ambidextrous pic.twitter.com/OiTiIPA3yN — 🐯 Jamie✨TaeDay✨🎄Tae Ost 🎄𐤀🐰 (@MyVkOoKHrT) October 8, 2021

ambidextrous king kim taehyung this is so sexc of you pic.twitter.com/brQlTCT6xT — 🍓⁷ 🎄 CHRISTMAS TREE SOON (@dantevanterism) February 25, 2021

President's Awards

Kim received the president's award for being an amazing influencers and idols for the public last year. 'Congratulations Kim Taehyung' Says BTS ARMY After V Bags Guinness World Records.

imagine kim taehyung receving the president's award of their university with his sparkling eyes too 🥺#CongratulationsTaehyung #ProudOfYouTaehyungpic.twitter.com/pAh6YMJVla — Elysha 💜 | #HAPPYVDAY KIM TAEHYUNG DAY TODAY 🎄 (@myonlyTAEger) March 4, 2021

Loves Photography

Kom Taehyung is inspired by the works of Sydney-based photographer Ante Badzim, and he loves photography.

Enjoy V's Birthday Celebration on Burj Khalifa!

Apart from the above exciting facts, you must know that he revealed that if not a singer, he would be a farmer! Wishing V a very Happy Birthday!

