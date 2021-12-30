On the occasion of BTS's V's 27th birthday, Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with his pictures and a special greeting. The special display of three minutes ad on Burj Khalifa was a gift from V's fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar. V's song "Inner Child" from Map of the Soul: 7 was heard playing in the background. This is the second time that the birthday project involving the Burj Khalifa took place.

Watch The Video, Right Here:

Wish You A Very Happy Birthday, V!

