Believe in V’s supremacy, says BTS ARMY congratulating V aka Kim Taehyung. The 25-year-old K-pop idol and one of the seven BTS members bagged prestigious Guinness World Records titles courtesy of a powerful show on Instagram. Tae Bear, as fans fondly address him, Kim Taehyung broke several records in a week’s time and scripted a string of new records on the Facebook-owned social media platform. According to Guinness World Records, Taehyung holds the record of the fastest individual in the world to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in 43 minutes and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes. This achievement by the world’s most handsome man is celebrated by his fans across the globe. Soon, ‘Congratulations Kim’ began trending on Twitter. Let us check out some of the best tweets by ARMY.

Here's What Guinness World Records Tweeted:

nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram 💜@BTS_twt @bts_bighit — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 13, 2021

WOW

Me, Just ME

CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG omg this is huge. taehyung world domination is upon us @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/NUmZWgve5b https://t.co/fFQx7dqLPn — zia♡thv 🕴 (@disbitchagain) December 13, 2021

He is On Fire

"fastest time to hit one million and ten million followers on Instagram." congratulations Kim Taehyung !!♡#InstaKingTHV pic.twitter.com/bIsHlBwLwX — — ☁︎ thv. (@thvspic) December 13, 2021

Travel With Me to The Land Of Records

Congratulations Kim Taehyung GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER V pic.twitter.com/Y1OPWLvtzp — TaehyungVmine🇵🇭 (@VKimeumie) December 13, 2021

Too Good

CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER V#InstaKingTHV pic.twitter.com/mvMNFZaYjm — taena (@gina2613003221) December 13, 2021

Ain't Stopping HIM

Not even a week of them opening Instagram. -Taehyung already has 2 GWR, fastest 1m followers in 43m fastest 10m in 4 hr 53m. -German biggest media house taking about him getting 15m followers in 19 hours. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER V pic.twitter.com/t5ffkG3T5O — Niki 🌸V OST SOON || LADKIWAALE (@Vbestvocalist) December 13, 2021

Impressive Show

Kim Taehyung officially became the first and only Korean idol with multiple Guinness World Records. CONGRATULATIONS, GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER V pic.twitter.com/3Gy5Y8bxG4 — daily tae praise  (@dailytaepraise) December 13, 2021

V's Supremacy

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER V just kim taehyung breaking records the way he became more powerful with his instagram account CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/OeJKm3ZkZW — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) December 13, 2021

HAHHA So Cute

Congratulations Taehyung for reaching the 1M followers milestone on Instagram in just 43 minutes and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes! Guniness World Record Holder V 🤍pic.twitter.com/o9Mo0zK2vp — hourly tae ᵕ̈ (@taehourly) December 13, 2021

Congratulations Kim Taehyung!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)