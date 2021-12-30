BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung turned 26 (27 according to Korean Age) today, and ARMY couldn’t wait to wish their most precious eye candy the best on his special day. Purple is the unofficial yet official color of BTS’s fan base, and it’s all because of V. 'I Purple You' phrase was made by BTS V in 2016. Back then, V explained that this means 'I will trust and love you for a long time.' Still, after five years ARMY's bombs lit up in the colour purple all across social media. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Was The Ultimate Star During 'Crosswalk Concert' on The Late Late Show With James Corden! View Pics and Videos.

Check V's Birthday Tweets:

Happy V Day!

We Purple You, V

Omggg is this really Taehyung's 27th birthday project😳!!This's huge & looking freakin beautiful the way Taehyung's"I purple you 💜🐯glowing there in the ice cover ground❄️❤️ Omggg indeed a legend, main character of the kpop industry's KIM TAEHYUNG'S legendary bdy celebration 🎂 pic.twitter.com/XpFzHZQY2z — TAE♡Vbear¹¹⁸🐅CHRISTMAS TREE 🎄VDAY 🎂🐯 (@m_ontatta20) December 26, 2021

Happy Birthday V!

I purple you Tae! Happy birthday. Stay safe, happy and healthy. Always. 💜#HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/m6l3U3S7YT — Aish 🐿 TAE DAY 💞 (@Aish_98_12) December 29, 2021

Purple Is Everywhere On Twitter

Happy Birthday Taehyung 💜 You're beautiful inside out, everything about you is special 😘 May this birthday brings you lots of happiness and loving moments in your life. I Purple You 💜#HAPPYVDAY_태형이의날들이밝게빛나길 #HappyBirthdayTaehyung#하늘에서내려준_12월의선물_태형 pic.twitter.com/2numEUcLWD — Ki⁷✨ (@KingsBTS_7) December 29, 2021

