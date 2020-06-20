As a producer, Anushka Sharma wants to produce content that stands out, and says that her upcoming production "Bulbbul" is in sync with the ethos. She said that the supernatural thriller narrates a cinematic story dipped in folklore. "From the moment I heard ‘Bulbbul', we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Anvita's storytelling is extremely unique and with ‘Bulbbul' she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking," Anushka said. Bulbbul Trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Scary AF Netflix Original Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans (View Tweets)

"Creative disruption has always been at the fore for Clean Slate Filmz right from ‘NH10' to now ‘Bulbbul' and this film has our banner's unique signature. We aim to produce content that stands out at all times and we are glad that we shared our vision with Netflix, with whom we have forged a strategic creative partnership. We hope audiences will enjoy watching ‘Bulbbul' just as much as we enjoyed making it," she added. Bulbbul Trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Next Production for Netflix Looks Gripping and Haunting (Watch Video)

Anvita Dutt has woven together the fable-isque world of the film, which traverses the journey of a young girl named Bulbbul from innocence to strength with the looming shadow of the legend of a ‘chudail'. The trailer of the film was released on Friday. Talking about the film, Anvita said: "For me, the story of ‘Bulbbul' is a lore. A fable. Much like the fairy tales of old that were cautionary tales for young girls. Stories that, wrapped in magic and myth, asked us to look beyond the obvious and warned us not to be a version of what others want to see in us.

We sometimes forget that it is important for us to accept ourselves the way we are and I hope this film will act as a reminder of that." Produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, the period drama features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee, and streams on Netflix from June 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).