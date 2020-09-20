Toronto International Film Festival 2020 unfolded through virtual medium mostly, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Marathi film, The Disciple, was screened at the festival - the only Indian title at the festival this year. Earlier, at 77th Venice International Film Festival, it was selected for the main competition this year, becoming the only Indian film since Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding to achieve the feat. Now, as announced on TIFF's official Twitter handle, The Disciple won the Amplify Voices Award at the prestigious event. The movie is directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, who also made 2014's critically acclaimed film, Court. Aditya Modak and Arun Dravid star in the lead roles in the film. The Disciple shares the award with Philippe Lacôte’s Night of the Kings. Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Harami Among Seven Indian Films to Be Screened at Busan Film Fest 2020.

The Disciple follows a Hindustani classical musician Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya) who diligently follows the traditions and disciplines imbibed onto him by his guru (Arun). But he also has to balance the struggles of surviving in a metropolitan city like Mumbai. Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma) serves as the executive producer on The Disciple. Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple Wins Big at 77th Venice Film Festival.

Announcing the recipient of the #TIFF20 Amplify Voices Award presented by @CanadaGoose: Chaitanya Tamhane’s THE DISCIPLE pic.twitter.com/JbZL5umClr — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 20, 2020

Talking about the film, Chaitanya has said, "The standard in the mind was always International. We didn't make this film for the International market or International audience but the vision was always to make a film on a global level. To make a good film and you make it with your conviction and your belief and then you hope that it will do well in the world."

Some amazing films featured at the TIFF this year. Ben Sharrock's Limbo, Tomm Moore-Ross Stewart's Wolfwalkers, Argyris Papadimitropoulos's Monday have earned critical acclaim this year.

