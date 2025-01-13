Chandramouli Biswas, a talented bassist known for his work with bands like Fossils, Golok and Zombie Cage Control, is no more. He was found dead at his rented home on Indian Mirror Street near Wellington in central Kolkata on the evening of January 12, 2025. As per initial reports, the artiste died by suicide and was found hanging at his home. His untimely passing has deeply saddened fans and fellow musicians alike. P Jayachandran, Legendary Malayalam Playback Singer, Dies at 80 Due to Cancer.

According to reports, on Sunday, Mohul Chakraborty, a current band member of Chandramouli Biswas, found him hanging at his rented home when he arrived to meet him. Shocked by the discovery, Chakraborty immediately alerted local residents and contacted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after, and an investigation into the incident has been launched. Sachin Pariyar Dies at 15 Due to Health Issues; Nepali Child Singer Was Known for His Hit Song ‘Otha Kholera’.

Chandramouli Biswas Had Updated His Facebook Profile Picture

“Biswas was not taking my calls since morning, and I became worried for him. I called up one of his close friends and both of us reached his home to check on him when we found him dead. It's a big loss for the entire Bengal music industry," said Chakraborty, the lead vocalist of the music band Golok. Folk Singer Shruthi Dies by Suicide After Dowry Harassment by Husband and In-Laws: Reports.

The police stated that their initial investigation suggested Biswas had been battling depression for several years, exacerbated by financial difficulties. "We have spoken to his relatives and friends who said he was depressed for some years and was also under treatment," said an officer. As per TOI, the officer also revealed that a suicide note was found, in which Biswas stated that no one was to blame for his death.

Chandramouli Biswas was a key member of the band Fossils from 2000 to 2018, initially joining as a guitarist before later transitioning to bassist. He parted ways with the band in 2018, citing health issues as the primary reason for his departure.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

