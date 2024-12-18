Atrocities committed in the name of dowry are increasing day by day in the country. In a shocking piece of news, a folk singer named Shruthi from Siddipet, Telangana, committed suicide due to the same reason. The singer had fallen in love with a man named Dayakar, whom she met on Instagram. The couple secretly tied the knot 20 days ago without informing their families. Everything was fine until Shruthi's in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Unable to bear the torture, the young singer decided to end her life by committing suicide. Shruthi's body is currently at the Gajwel Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and have started investigating the matter. Shocker! Thai Singer Chayada Prao-Hom Dies at 20 Following Complications From Intense Neck-Twisting Massage – Here’s What Happened.

Telugu Folk Singer Shruthi Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)