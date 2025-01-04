Nepali child singer Sachin Pariyar, best known for his hit song "Otha Kholera", tragically died on Thursday (January 2) at the age of 15. According to hospital sources, he passed away in the morning while undergoing treatment at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Reportedly, Sachin had been receiving care there for over five years due to various health complications. Diagnosed with a congenital trilateral ventricular cyst, he had undergone neurosurgery. Additionally, he battled central diabetes insipidus, requiring daily medication. Pariyar was admitted on December 28, 2024, with severe fever, seizures and altered consciousness, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. Angus MacInnes, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Hellboy’ Actor, Dies at 77.

Sahin Pariya No More

