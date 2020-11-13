We have often read or heard people telling us that one should never let the kid in us die and we think that is one of the most beautiful advice someone has ever shared. With all the hush and rush to be somewhere, we often forget to tune in with the child in us and get so busy with work that we forget to enjoy life. Children teach us to be carefree and we think there is nothing better than Bollywood songs to take us back in time and reminice the childhood memories this Children's Day. Children's Day 2019: Funny Memes and Jokes That Are Proof That Adulting Isn't for Us!

So now that we are just a day away from celebrating Children's Day (November 14), let us take you on a musical ride of some retro songs that will surely make you dance like a child. From "Nanhe Munne Bacche" to "Lakdi Ki Kaathi", here are 5 songs that will make you miss your childhood.

Nanhe Munne Bachche

Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi's song from Boot Polish titled "Nanhe Munne Bachche" is one of song that still makes you all cheery. This classic song from the 1954 film had a beautiful message for all of us and will surely make you think of the days when you were carefree and ready to conquer the world. This song features veteran actor David Abraham Cheulkar as a teacher who educates slum kids about self-respect and bright future.

Watch Video:

Lakdi Ki Kaathi

This song is close to everyone's heart because once in our childhood we sure have heard our parents sing this song for us. "Lakdi Ki Kaathi" from the 1983 film Masoom still remains one of the most popular track and we are sure that you won't be able to resist yourself from singing along every time the song is on. The song voiced by Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur and Vanita Mishra was all about the innocence and goofiness that children have.

Watch Video:

Hum Bhi Agar Bachche Hote

Birthdays were the most important days in our childhood and this song is all about that special day. With a very catchy tune, very relatable lyrics, "Hum Bhi Agar Bachche Hote" makes you go back in time and have that one last grand birthday celebration with friends and family just like the good old days. Sung by Mohammad Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Manna Dey, the song belongs to the 1964 film Door Ki Awaz.

Watch Video:

Rona Kabhi Nahi Rona

"Rona Kabhi Nahi Rona" from 1972 film Apna Desh is a lesson we all needed during our childhood. The song teaches us how in life, there will be a lot of hurdles but we have to fight it with all our strength. The song featuring Rajesh Khanna, Manmohan Krishan was sung by Kishore Kumar and will forever be etched in our hearts. Children’s Day 2019: Embrace Your Inner Child in 6 Fun Ways and Forget About Adulting for a Day.

Watch Video:

Nani Teri Morni Ko

We all love our grandmoms and this song takes us back to the golden days when we used to vacation at our Nani's house. "Nani Teri Morni Ko" from 1960 film Masoom is one song we sang the most during our childhood. Starring Ashok Kumar, Sarosh Irani, Honey Irani and Mohan Choti in lead roles, the song was voiced by Ranu Mukherjee.

Watch Video:

Well, we hope our playlist did make you feel nostalgic and in tune with the child within you. Wishing everyone a very Happy Children's Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).