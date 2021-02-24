Model Chrissy Teigen requested the official Twitter account of the President Of United States Joe Biden to unfollow her Tiegen is known for her frequently raunchy tweets. She used to be one of 13 people followed by POTUS on Twitter, reports dailymail.co.uk. Chrissy Teigen Shares How She’s Remembering Baby Jack on What Would’ve Been His Due Date.

However, she wrote on Twitter: "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!" Chrissy Teigen Pens an Emotional Note About the Loss of Her Son, Regrets Not Looking at His Face When He Was Born.

Check Out Chrissy Teigen's Tweet Below:

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

It seems she was concerned about him seeing her explicit language on the micro-blogging website. As soon as Biden unfollowed her, she posted a few curse words and added: "I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!"

