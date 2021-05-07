Cole Moscatel was spotted out shopping with his adorable son (Zayden) around Encino on Thursday afternoon. The two were looking quite like the father-son-duo, dressed head to toe in fashion forward streetwear. Cole, 23, seen in a bright orange Heron Preston sweatshirt and Phillip Plien sneakers, alongside Zayden, 3, in a gray Adidas tracksuit.

We have to assume the two were out shopping for a Mother’s Day gift for Kelsea Moscatel, Cole’s wife and Zayden’s mother. They sure look cute doing so!

The Moscatels are known for exchanging lavish gifts. Last Christmas, Cole gave Kelsea a brand new G-Wagon! The power couple who own Snob World, a luxe concierge service for the rich and famous, have recently announced that Season 2 of their Reality Show, The Moscatels, will be released soon.

A release date for the show has not been announced yet.