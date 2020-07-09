Courtney Love is one of the most loved American singer, songwriter and actress. Love has been particularly known for her alternative rock and grunge songs. The singer has been known for being the voice behind tracks with confrontational lyrics. She's also been known for personal life which includes her marriage to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Love has also starred in films such as Man on the Moon (1999) and Trapped (2002). Courtney has also been an active as a writer; she co-created and co-wrote three volumes of a manga, Princess Ai, between 2004 and 2006. Singer Duffy Demands Netflix to Take Down ‘365 Days’, Says the Polish Film Normalises Kidnapping and Rape.

As for her music, her band Hole with guitarist Eric Erlandson received critical acclaim for their 1991 debut album. Their second release, Live Through This (1994) was also a massive success. Hole's third album, Celebrity Skin (1998), was nominated for three Grammy Awards. As Courtney Love celebrates her birthday on July 9, we look at some of her biggest hits. If you haven't heard these tracks by the singer, you need to add them to your playlist today.

Northern Star

The riff of this song is absolutely too good to miss. This song has everything and every element working in favour of the band Hole and also probably one of Courtney Love's best vocals.

Miss World

This was the band's fifth single and dealt with some strong themes of self-image and substance abuse. The song and much of the album also spoke about the dichotomy we face of how ugly you feel on the inside while trying to appear beautiful to others.

Malibu

Many considered this song to be about Love's second husband, Kurt Cobain though later the singer confirmed that it was about one of her first boyfriends. This song also earned the band a Grammy nomination.

Celebrity Skin

The title track to Hole’s 1998 album spoke about the dangers of celebrity culture and became a massive hit. This was Hole's—and Love's—only No. 1 single on Billboard's Modern Rock chart. Ringo Starr Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Beatles Drummer that We Bet You Didn't Know.

If you haven't check out these amazing tracks by Courtney Love, you should do it now. The genre of Love's style of music seems long gone and upgraded now and these songs will surely give you that missing old grunge feel.

