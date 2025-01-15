Actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave will be starring in Luv Films maiden Marathi venture Devmanus directed by Tejas Deoskar. It is all set to release on April 25, 2025. ‘FussClass Dabhade’: New Marathi Film From ‘Jhimma 2’ Makers Unveils Quirky Sibling Story With Heartwarming Humour Starring Kshitee Jog, Siddharth Chandekar and Amey Wagh (View Poste.

The film, which also stars Siddharth Bodke, promises to be a gripping story that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats. Devmanus features an incredible cast with contrasting characters and standout performances.

Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane & Subodh Bhave in 'Devmanus'

Luv Films announces its first Marathi movie #Devmanus - a multi-starrer featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave & Siddharth Bodke. Directed by Tejas Deoskar and Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Devmanus will release on 25 April 2025 in theatres!… pic.twitter.com/BhMYNuC1v2 — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) January 15, 2025

Director Tejas Deoskar says, “Devmanus delves into deep emotions while keeping the audience riveted. With Mahesh, Renuka, Subodh, and Siddharth, we have the ideal cast to bring these characters to life. I can't wait for the audience to experience this world we've created.”

The film is being Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films, the production house that has produced some of the major Hindi blockbusters such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, De De Pyaar De, Malang, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchanma franchise and Vadh.

Luv said: “Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, with a legacy of art, music, and storytelling, has inspired generations. We are thrilled to step into the rich and vibrant world of Marathi cinema. Our first Marathi film production, Devmanus, is a tribute to this tradition. It is a celebration of this land and its people's spirit."

Producer Ankur Garg added: "Stepping into Marathi cinema is a proud moment for Luv Films, as it allows us to embrace Maharashtra's deeply rooted cultural heritage and its tradition of heartfelt and compelling storytelling."

“For our very first film Devmanus we are thrilled to collaborate with renowned actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and the talented Siddharth Bodke, under Tejas' direction. We aim to deliver a memorable experience and mark this the beginning of many Marathi films to come from us.”

