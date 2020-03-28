Diet Sabya Slams Netflix India and 'She' Actress Aaditi Pohankar Over Non-Payment of Dues to a Budding Stylist, Pujarini Ghosh

Aaditi Pohankar gets slammed by Diet Sabya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Lai Bhaari actress, Aaditi Pohankar is being showered with heaps of praises for her new outing with Netflix's She, not everything is happy and positive in her mailbox. Or at least the notification section of her Instagram account. The actress along with Netflix India is being slammed by the virtual fashion police, Diet Sabya over non-payment of dues to a budding stylist, Pujarini Ghosh. Turns out that the actress along with the production house and OTT platform contacted the stylist for a photoshoot and then rejected paying her for the "terrible services" she provided. Baaghi 3: Is Disha Patani's Song 'Do You Love Me' Copied From TroyBoi's 'Do You?' Diet Sabya Feels So!

In a series of screenshots shared by the stylist in her conversation with Diet Sabya, she proves how Aaditi made up stories about being unhappy with her work and refusing to use any of the pictures from the shoot. Apparently, the actress was upset with the ill-fitted clothes that Pujarini provided her with and she accused the stylist of 'fucking' up her shoot. When Ghosh asked her for the pictures to see what really went wrong with the clothes that she had sourced, Aaditi slammed her for wasting her time and eventually blocked her from everywhere.

You Can Check the Entire Conversation in the Highlights Section of Diet Sabya's Instagram Page

Screenshot of Diet Sabya's Instagram Page (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The stylist further revealed how her morale went down reading Aaditi's words but got the shock of her life to see her use the same pictures for the same shoot. The stylist then pinged the photographer who had reached out to her to help her style the actress for a photoshoot. After his initial no-help scene, she finally pinged him about how she'll have to go to social media and address the issue. To which, he arrogantly questioned her if she was threatening him and that he's not privy to her commercials. Aaditi currently owes her Rs 20,000 and the amount certainly means a great deal for someone who is just getting started in the industry. Diet Sabya Schools Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta, Corrects Them That the Fashionable Page Does Not Comment on ‘Bodies’ (View Post).

When Pujarini reached out to Diet Sabya for help, the online account presented her case and highlighted the plight of stylists who are relatively unknown in the industry. While Aaditi too is just getting started in the industry, she could and should have sided with the stylist and paid her her fees which she rightly deserved. After all, a bad headline can be a nightmare.