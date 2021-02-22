Singer Louise Redknapp feels she should have worked harder to save her 21-year marriage with her ex-husband, former Liverpool and England football star Jamie Redknapp. "I should have paused for a minute and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn't do it anymore. Chrissy Teigen Shares How She’s Remembering Baby Jack on What Would’ve Been His Due Date.

All I know is, I wish I'd tried (to save the marriage?)," Louise said in an interview with You Magazine. The singer spoke her heart out three years after her divorce.

Talking about the emotions that prompted her to end her marriage, she said: "I didn't want to lose so much of the good feeling. Before anyone could stop me, I just ran, as fast as the wind would take me. I never once looked behind, until maybe too late. "

