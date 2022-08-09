Movies are far more fascinating than they appear, especially if they are based on Indian people. On similar lines, we have a film about an Indian expat who arrives in a new foreign place - Kuwait - but finds himself in disarray, battling a criminal network spanning east and west Asia.

The new featured film will begin filming in Kuwait and India in early 2023. The film will be released on different major MENA video-on-demand providers later that year (VODs). People who like these types of movies should be aware of the ideal cast for this film. As a result, Hjab invited his followers on his official Twitter account to pick their favourite Indian young actor who can portray the role flawlessly and nail it.

Once the cast for the film is chosen from Kuwait and India, they will collaborate, and this might be an opportunity for both countries to seize and identify the difficulties of those who live in these cross-border countries.

Hjab, the film's screenwriter and producer, has stated that this is a one-of-a-kind film that will appeal to audiences of all ages and demographics. In his first foreign collaboration, the producer aims to cast a Bollywood celebrity as this character.

"This upward trend in individual cross-national engagement has the potential to pave the way for a new world of tolerance, possibilities, and creative ideas. I intend to continue making films that not only add value to film and popular cinema, but also have a distinct structure that demands more attention." says Hajb

"I enjoy Indian cinema and its stars, thus I'd like to work with them on this project. I urge you to publicise this so that people appreciate the importance of this project and help it find an ideal lead face in the form of a prominent Bollywood actor." he added

This is also an excellent opportunity for residents from both countries to learn about each other's cultures and become more understanding and tolerant of the differences that exist between them as a result of their own cultures and religions. India is a place of talent, with exotic and diverse actors capable of nailing this special and unique role.

Hajb is confident that by the end of this year, he will get an ideal fact who would fit right in his upcoming film.