A documentary about the life of rapper Tekashi 6ixty9ine was produced secretly and dropped on Hulu as a surprise for the fans. The film, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, about the ups and downs of life and career of Danny Hernandez, is directed by Vikram Gandhi, who has also co-produced it. Danny's life has been nothing less than an enigma. He came to be known as a snitch after he brokered a deal with the police giving them information about gangs. And that's just the tip of the icebergs. The documentary was dropped on Hulu, a streaming platform which is not available in all countries worldwide. So, Indian fans might have to wait to watch it some other time, some other way. Until then, here's what the topic critics are saying about 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez. Newly Free Tekashi 6ix9ine Enjoys Ice Cream, Selfies with Fans in NYC.

Screen Daily wrote, "69 is fuelled by its subject’s brash charisma. Growing up in a broken home, Hernandez comes across in social-media clips and archival interviews as a hungry kid ready to take on the world, espousing a gangster attitude and covering his arms and face with garish tattoos. Unfortunately, we hear less from him than we do about him, and although Gandhi has done a commendable job of corralling interviewees who can speak to different stages of Hernandez’s life — including Sara Molina, the mother of his child — Tekashi69 remains something of an enigma."

The Hollywood Reporter notes, "In the view of Vikram Gandhi's 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, music is nearly entirely beside the point: Those who don't know the songs that drew millions of YouTube streams will barely hear them here, and that's probably just as well." Tekashi 6ix9ine's 200G USD Donation to No Kid Hungry Declined.

"Gandhi provides just enough pop-culture context to keep viewers from getting lost even if the words "SoundCloud rap" mean nothing to them; in fact, newbies may walk away with an illusory feeling that they understand the scene," THR added.

Check Out The Trailer for 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez Here:

NME raises important questions in the review: "The making of 69 might make perfect sense, but its existence leaves some bigger questions. Does this person deserve to be immortalised in this way? Is this not just playing into Hernandez’s hands, further feeding the troll? Gandhi struggles with that himself at the end of the film."

IndieWire wrote, "Despite these big-picture takeaways, “’69” has an unsteady purpose, and sometimes struggles to fuse its deeper observations with the sheer harrowing trajectory of its subject’s story. At times, Gandhi’s approach proves more frustrating than illuminating, with the eerie, pulsating score and stern interview subjects settling into a dismaying whir."

