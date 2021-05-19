A sequel to the 2018 film of the same name, A Quiet Place Part II early reviews are out. This one stars Emily Blunt in the lead and is helmed by John Krasinski under the studio Paramount Pictures. The interesting part is that the filmmaker is also part of the movie as his character mostly appears in flashback sequences set before the first film. It's a horror-thriller and just in case you are wondering whether to go for it or not? Fret not, as we've got you covered. As the reviews are out and they look amazeballs. Check it out. Fast And Furious 9 Review: Vin Diesel And John Cena's Quibbling Wins Praise From Critics And That's About It.

The Guardian: "What is interesting about this film is that it quite persuasively shows us a post-post-apocalyptic situation. In just a short time, cringing, cowed humanity has evolved into a beaten colonised life form and then evolved one step further down, into feral beings who soundlessly turn on each other."

Hollywood Reporter: "Blunt’s fiercely protective and loving mother seems positioned to become the de facto center of the story, her heart ripped open by Lee’s absence even if she’s given little time to grieve. But deaf actress Simmonds’ quick-thinking Regan carries arguably more weight in a riveting performance, equal parts resolute and vulnerable."

Indie Wire: "The conceit that drives this burgeoning franchise — aliens, but they hear really well — makes for effective enough horror and tension, but Krasinski’s very real, very deep affection for the family he has placed in the middle of all this is what seems destined to keep truly growing."

Den of Geek: A Quiet Place Part II tries to say something about the next generation taking over from the one before it, a theme which benefits from Krasinski’s minimalist approach to story. But at the same time, the movie so blatantly sets up a sequel that one leaves A Quiet Place Part II with the feeling that the movie has been just an extremely well-made and often gripping time-filler instead of a genuine expansion of the tale set-up by the first film." A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Scares Keep Coming in As Emily Blunt Protects Her Family From Terrors Outside (Watch Video).

AP News: "But the reason these films work is not because of the scares. They work because, at their heart, they are a high concept meditation on parenting. Sure, the surprises keep your heart rate up and all that but the true terror, the one that buries itself in your consciousness, comes from that deep, intractable fear of not being able to protect your kids."

Well, going by the above reviews, A Quiet Place 2 looks like an exciting watch. Meanwhile, the story of the movie revolves around a family that is forced to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by monsters with an acute sense of hearing. The movie is set to release in India on May 28. Stay tuned!

