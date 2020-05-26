After Justice League Snyder Cut, David Ayer Says His Film Suicide Squad Director’s Cut Would Be Easier and Cathartic

Suicide Squad (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says it would be easy to make a directors cut of his 2016 movie. The super-villain team-up movie was panned badly at the time of the release. Since the release, Ayer has been vocal about how his original vision for the film had been majorly reworked. With the news of "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" coming out soon, Ayer has expressed interest in making his own version of "Suicide Squad", reports variety.com. After Snyder Cut of Justice League, Fans Campaign for Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad.

"My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your a** kicked for a film that got the ‘Edward Scissorhands' treatment. The film I made has never been seen," he wrote on Twitter. Confirmed! Warner Bros To Release Justice League Snyder Cut on HBOMax in 2021, Reveals Zack Snyder.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the movie is in development but without Ayer. "Guardians Of The Galaxy" director James Gunn is on board to take forward the film franchise, which features Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney. The new cast includes Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and more.