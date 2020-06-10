All Night Long: Lionel Richie's Musical Movie In Works At Disney

Long: Lionel Richie (Photo Credits: Twitter)

All Night Long, a Lionel Richie musical, is in works at Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richie and Walt Disney Studios are collaborating to develop a movie based on the discography from the music icon, known for songs including "Hello", "Endless Love", "Say You, Say Me". The project, whose working title is named after his 1983 No 1 hit, will see the "American Idol" judge produce with his manager Bruce Eskowitz. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo TV Series in Works at Amazon

"All Night Long" will not be a biopic but will be in the vein of "Mamma Mia!", which took the songs of pop band Abba and built a story around them. Initially a West End and Broadway musical, "Mamma Mia!" was released as a film in 2008 starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard. Ten years later, the film spawned a sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again". Pete Chiarelli, whose credits include "Crazy Rich Asians", "Now You See Me 2", is writing the original script of the upcoming musical. Percy Jackson TV Series in Works at Disney Plus.

Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano will also produce through their banner, Cavalry Media. Disney is eyeing a theatrical release for the film to mint the acceptance of musicals, such as biopics "Rocketman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody", at the box office, which were also a toast of award ceremonies.