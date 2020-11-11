Youtuber Amanda Cerny has often collaborated with Indian artists and has been very expressive about her love for our country. She even visited India during the Youtube Fanfest and had the best time with her fans during her stay here. Now, as Diwali is right around the corner, the vlogger made sure she does not miss the chance to wish her Indian fans a very happy Diwali. Jacqueline Fernandez Meets Her Doppelganger Amanda Cerny in Mumbai with Salman Khan.

Amanda shared snaps of her Indian looks on social media as she wished everyone a prosperous Diwali. She can be seen donning two different ethnic looks in this post. Along with the wishes, she also announced that a surprise guest will be soon arriving on her new podcast titled Feels Good Podcast.

In one of the pictures, Amanda is seen wearing a sea-green saree which has heavy gold work on it. She styled the look with a golden blouse, a gorgeous necklace, a maangtika and a pigtail hairstyle. In the second look, she can be seen wearing a red and brown traditional wear. This time around, she added a bindi to her look and kept her makeup minimal.

Check Out Her Post Here:

Talking about her podcast, Amanda has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez for the project. The first episode of the podcast was out in October and fans are waiting with bated breath to know who the next guest is gonna be. The podcasts are expected to be filled with good feelings and positive vibes for their fans to listen to and 'feel good' about themselves. Jacqueline Fernandez to Do a Video Podcast With Her Look-a-Like Amanda Cerny.

Feel Good will be an interesting insight into Jacqueline and Amanda's lives and the friendship that they share. The two will also be giving away gifts in each episode of their podcasts to the listeners.

