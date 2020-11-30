It is an auspicious day for the Hindus and Sikhs across the country. Two major festivals—Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti and Dev Deepawali are celebrated today, November 30, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab is observed as the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Gurus, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Again, Dev Deepavali, or ‘the Diwali of the Gods,’ is a significant festival celebrated on Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in India. Both the auspicious festivals fall on Kartik Poornima, the full moon day of the Hindu month Kartika, (November- December). Since it is a significant day, people have taken to Twitter to share Dev Deepawali 2020 images, and Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes. Netizens are sharing mesmerising photos of the glittering ghats of Kashi, Varanasi, prepared for the occasion of Dev Diwali and also important quotes of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to celebrate the festivals on Kartik Purnima.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is the 551st Parkash Purab, and it celebrates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. The festival is considered as one of the most sacred in Sikhism. Gurudwaras across the country are illuminated with colourful lights to welcome devotees celebrate the auspicious festival. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on the full moon of the Indian lunar month, Kartik and it usually falls on the month of November, every year. Another important festival which falls on Kartik Poornima is Dev Deepawali, the ‘Festival of Lights of the Gods.’ It is a significant festival and is celebrated hugely in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Just like all the other festivals, Twitter is filled with beautiful messages, wishes, photos of Varanasi, Guru Nanak Dev Ji quotes and more to mark these occasions on Kartik Purnima. Let us check out the best tweets and messages that netizens are sharing today.

Check Tweets:

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Watch Video:

Golden Temple

Happy Gurupurab

Gurupurab Wishes Take Over Twitter

Dev Deepavali Images

Glittering Ghats of Kashi

More Photos

Gorgeous View

Important Festivals on Kartik Purnima

More Amazing Pics

Happy Dev Deepavali

Both Dev Deepawali and Guru Nanak Jayanti are important festivals in India and is celebrated in a significant manner. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations this year will be low-key with precautionary measures in place to mark Gurupurab and Dev Diwali safely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).