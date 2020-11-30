It is an auspicious day for the Hindus and Sikhs across the country. Two major festivals—Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti and Dev Deepawali are celebrated today, November 30, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab is observed as the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Gurus, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Again, Dev Deepavali, or ‘the Diwali of the Gods,’ is a significant festival celebrated on Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in India. Both the auspicious festivals fall on Kartik Poornima, the full moon day of the Hindu month Kartika, (November- December). Since it is a significant day, people have taken to Twitter to share Dev Deepawali 2020 images, and Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes. Netizens are sharing mesmerising photos of the glittering ghats of Kashi, Varanasi, prepared for the occasion of Dev Diwali and also important quotes of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to celebrate the festivals on Kartik Purnima.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is the 551st Parkash Purab, and it celebrates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. The festival is considered as one of the most sacred in Sikhism. Gurudwaras across the country are illuminated with colourful lights to welcome devotees celebrate the auspicious festival. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on the full moon of the Indian lunar month, Kartik and it usually falls on the month of November, every year. Another important festival which falls on Kartik Poornima is Dev Deepawali, the ‘Festival of Lights of the Gods.’ It is a significant festival and is celebrated hugely in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Just like all the other festivals, Twitter is filled with beautiful messages, wishes, photos of Varanasi, Guru Nanak Dev Ji quotes and more to mark these occasions on Kartik Purnima. Let us check out the best tweets and messages that netizens are sharing today.

Check Tweets:

🙏🏼Waahe guru ji ka khalsa, waahe guru ji ke fateh. Today on the auspicious day of Gurunanak Jayanti. Lets preach BROTHERHOOD that has lost its place in the recent times . . . . . . . . .#GuruNanak #GuruNanakJayanti #jobolesonihaal pic.twitter.com/JfRF8BkMpw — The Hoooman (@THoooman) November 30, 2020

Guru Nanak Jayanti

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Guru Purab 🙏🏻🌸 #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/6cBOWzjojb — Dr Khushboo 👀 (@khushbookadri) November 30, 2020

Watch Video:

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birth anniversary. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab 2020 ! 🙏 #GuruNanakJayanti #GuruNanakJayanti2020 #gurupurab pic.twitter.com/vfwPMj2vwo — Prashant Jaiswal (@beingsalman1212) November 29, 2020

Golden Temple

“Satguru Nanak pargateya, mitti dund jag chanan hoya” Wish you all a very happy #GuruNanakJayanti . May the holy teaching of Guru Nanak Dev ji guide you though The Right Path in your life.#GuruNanakJayanti2020 #GuruNanakJayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/whhpNgOsiK — Prabhat (@Prabhat48880436) November 30, 2020

Happy Gurupurab

When you kneel down in front of Guru Sahib Ji, he stands up for you & when he stands up for you, no one can stand against you. Hukam Rajayee Chalna Nanak Likheya Naal 🙏🏻 Happy Gurpurab! ❤️#GuruNanakJayanti #Gurpurab #GuruNanakJayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/AtWwon4VYu — Balvinder Singh (@im_Balvinderr) November 30, 2020

Gurupurab Wishes Take Over Twitter

Our heartfelt wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this day brings lots of joy and happiness to your life. 🙏 Happy Gurpurab ♥️#GuruNanakJayanti #Gurpurab #TeamAsiManshi pic.twitter.com/mN880kT7GE — ASIMANSHI FC (@TeamAsiManshiFC) November 30, 2020

Dev Deepavali Images

Glittering Ghats of Kashi

Attempts at capturing the glittering ghats on #DevDeepawali at #Benaras last year ... an unforgettable experience..wish one could have been there this year too.!!#DevDeepawaliKashi #varanasi pic.twitter.com/WTWuWmWpzI — Priya Kumar (@PriyaKumar2012) November 29, 2020

More Photos

Dev Diwali and Deep Daan. When little Sanatanis keep up the light of Dharma❤🙏#DevDeepawali pic.twitter.com/ZKt03Vbpg5 — Vini (@mevini) November 29, 2020

Gorgeous View

City of the God- Kashi on the occasion of #DevDeepawali 🙏🕉️ pic.twitter.com/tET7CrwgxQ — 🚩🦁 (@MishraShaunak) November 29, 2020

Important Festivals on Kartik Purnima

More Amazing Pics

Early Morning At Our Ganga Ghat . Beautiful View of Siberian Bird At Our #AssiGhat #DevDeepawaliKashi #DevDeepawali #Kashi ... Welcome To Varanasi ... @narendramodi Ji pic.twitter.com/uPeAqe7Iy7 — Balaji Ankit Pathak (@Balaji_Ankit) November 30, 2020

Happy Dev Deepavali

Both Dev Deepawali and Guru Nanak Jayanti are important festivals in India and is celebrated in a significant manner. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations this year will be low-key with precautionary measures in place to mark Gurupurab and Dev Diwali safely.

