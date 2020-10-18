American Beauty star Mena Suvari and her husband, actor Michael Hope are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will welcome a baby boy in spring 2021. Suvari, who is 41, said experiencing motherhood at her age is not short of a miracle. Jennifer Garner’s Amazingly Honest Response to a Netizen Asking Her If She’s Pregnant Wins the Internet! (View Post)

"It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me. It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out - I was like, I can't believe it!" she told People magazine. KUWTK Promo: From Kourtney Being Pregnant With Scott Disick’s Baby To Khloe Addressing Relationship Insecurities With Tristan, Here’s What You Can Expect from The Show’s Latest Season (Watch Video)

"I've had to learn how to be a different way with my appetite and my sleep habits and not pushing myself, asking for help — all these things are hard for an independent woman," she added. Suvari said despite having an "amazing" doctor, the duo are opting for a midwife and will go in for a home birth.