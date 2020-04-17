Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Cancelled For The First Time in 50 Years

San Diego Comic Con (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ouch! This one's gonna hurt. We have bad news. San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2020 has been cancelled by the organisers, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if you were looking forward to more dope on MCU from the Marvel Studios panel, you'd have to look for other means. The convention was earlier scheduled to take place from July 23 to July 26. The roster for the panels had not released yet and it doesn't even matter anymore. We are not getting more updates on The Eternals. The organiser issued a statement to the press explaining their decision to cancel the event. COVID-19 Crisis: Cannes Film Festival Still Exploring Options for 2020, Won’t Take Place In June.

"For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop-culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021," the statement read. People who have already bought their tickets can either file for a refund or the ticket will carry on to SDCC 2021.

The annual convention annually attracts a crowd of hundreds of thousands every year. SDCC 2019, which was the 50th edition, was attended by 135,000 people. The highest attendance to date was 167,000 fans in the year 2015, when Marvel was not even a part of it. It is a crowded event and during the time of a global pandemic, cancellation seems like the best idea. Coronavirus Affects Hollywood: From Tom Hanks' Diagnosis to Delay In Mission Impossible 7, All That Has Been Hit By The COVID 19.

SDCC 2020 organisers further said, "Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer."

"Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

WonderCon Anaheim 2020 has also been cancelled with a promise to return in 2021.

Well, that is a bummer. But the health of the global population precedes everything else. We are hopeful that the studios will share their updates - announcements, trailer releases and all - online in these testing times.