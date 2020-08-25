The idea of falling in love with the one you shouldn't with is as old as a fossil. The two lead ladies in the upcoming film, Ammonite, discover this while literally looking for fossils on the shorelines. Based on the life of 1800's popular palaeontologist, Mary Anning, the movie takes drastic liberties to introduce a lesbian romance angle. Kate Winslet plays Mary, who, reluctantly gets an apprentice, played by Saoirse Ronan. Ronan's husband thinks she suffers from 'melancholia', so off she's sent to Winslet to learn something and spend her time productively. Which, we can tell by the kiss that two women share in the trailer, she does. More productively than her husband bargained for. Charlize Theron On LGBT Representation In The Old Guard: 'We Should Really Be Telling These Stories And Have The World Catch Up'.

The muted tones of colour add a melancholy to the drama. The background score, an opera for the romance, is charismatic. The production design is stunning, recreating the bygone era. It is not made to look so beautiful that you'd want to be transported back in time. Everything has a jarred, faded, rusty texture, as if everything can use a splash of romance. Same goes for the two women. Out Movie Review: Disney's First Film With an Openly Gay Main Character Is a Must-Watch.

Watch The Trailer for Ammonite:

Written and directed by Francis Lee, the movie will not just explore forbidden romance, but also class divide. Mary is not very resistant to take an apprentice when offered money. By extension, we might be getting a bold feminist story.

Ammonite will release on November 13. We can only hope that situation betters before the due date.

