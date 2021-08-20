Famous American actress, Amy Adams celebrates her birthday on August 19. The Her actress who is easily one of Hollywood's treasures is a performer who only gets better with each of her outings. A brilliant actress with multiple Academy Awards nominations, Adams is a director's actor, no wonder why every filmmaker has her on his/her wishlist. Adams has definitely secured a place for herself in the list of Hollywood's best performers and continues to master the art of acting. While we loved her as Lois Lane, we also admired her as Prosser and many other characters that she has infused life into. The Kelly Clarkson Show: Amy Adams Says Meryl Streep Taught Her to Knit in an Effort to Calm Down (Watch Video).

Today on Amy Adams' birthday, here's recalling some of her best works to date.

American Hustle

When a con artist falls in love, he starts wondering about a happily ever after. However, things take a very interesting turn when an FBI agent approaches him and his lady to work on a sting operation against a New Jersey mayor. While Amy Adams received an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category for her role, she won the Golden Globes for the same.

Vice

Adams played the role of Lynne Vincent Cheney, wife of the Vice President of the US, Dick Cheney in this biopic. This was yet another Christian Bale-Amy Adams collaboration (American Hustle) and the latter was able to bag nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her powerful performance at both, Oscars and Golden Globes Awards.

The Fighter

Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale teamed up for this sports drama that revolved around Micky Ward, a boxer and his fight to make it big. Amy played Mark's girlfriend and then his wife in this biographical drama and bagged an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. Amy Adams Birthday Special: 'Elegance Never Goes Out of Style' and She is a Firm Believer in That (View Pics).

Catch Me If You Can

While the movie focussed on conman, Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) and FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks), Amy played the role of Brenda, who Frank falls for during his journey as a doctor. However, they never get a happy ending.

Man of Steel

Do we need to elaborate on this one? While Henry Cavill played the iconic DC superhero, Superman, Amy played his romantic interest, Lois Lane. The movie focussed on Clark Kent's journey from being an ordinary man to the saviour of the Earth while also highlighting his personal equations with his adopted family and Lane.

Happy Birthday, Amy Adams!

