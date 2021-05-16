Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep taught actress Amy Adams how to knit in an effort to calm down. The two actresses joined hands to play nuns in the 2008 drama Doubt, and Adams shared Streep shared her hobby to help the Justice League star focus while bonding with their movie characters, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I learned how to knit - Meryl Streep taught me," Amy told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. WandaVision Actress Kat Dennings and Beau Andrew WK Share a Passionate Lip-Kiss in Public (See Pic).

Adams added: "She's a big knitter, she's very crafty. She did it in two parts - to sort of create a bonding experience between our characters, and also probably she felt sorry for me because I tend to be a bit energetic. So I'm sure she thought it was a great way for me to direct my energy instead of just skipping around in my (nun's) habit." Knitting is not the only skill Adams took from the cine icon.

Amy Adams on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Adams said: "She taught me many things. I worked with her and I'm still completely enamoured by her. I always say I carry around a little, like, Meryl in my heart. Whenever I'm stuck with a tough decision, I'm like, 'What would Meryl do in this situation?' " After "Doubt", dams reunited on screen with Streep in 2009's critically-acclaimed movie "Julie & Julia". Streep won Best Actress title at numerous prestigious awards including Oscar and Golden Globes for her portrayal of famed chef Julia Child in the Nora Ephron-directed biographical movie.

