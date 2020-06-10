Amy Schumer Recalls Funny Incident When She Urinated in Her Dogs Portable Bowl

Amy Schumer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Actress-comedienne Amy Schumer says she urinated in her dogs portable bowl while she was on her way to isolate at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. The hilarious incident took place while she was on her way by road to Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts to isolate along with her husband Chris Fischer, their newborn son Gene, a nanny, and their dog Tatiana, reports aceshowbiz.com. Martha's Vineyards can only be reached by a boat or a plane, so Schumer and her family was in line to drive onto the next ferry when the actress suddenly felt the urge to use the washroom. Amy Schumer Birthday Special: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Comedian and Actress

"If you have New York (licence) plates, you have to stay in your car (to avoid spreading the virus) and I had to pee so bad. Everyone knows where this is going. So I'm with our nanny and our baby and my husband and our dog in the car and I had to pee in the car..." Schumer said on the season finale of the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. "I peed in our dog's portable bowl... because I had to pee so bad." She says she wanted to respect the rule hence she avoided stepping out of the car. Amy Schumer Changed Her Son’s Name For This Hilarious Reason.

"I didn't think I was going to ever have to pee in the car in front of my nanny - I just didn't, like, plan on that. And it just kind of kicked the trip off in a cool way with a cool vibe, but I wanted to respect the 'stay in your car' (rule)." She did create a mess by using a bowl. "Did it go mostly in the bowl? No. It certainly did not... (because it was a) collapsible hot pink dog bowl." Schumer says her four-legged friend looks at her differently now. "It did change the nature of our relationship. Tatiana looks at me a little differently when I put her water down. She throws me a quick check, a quick look, like, 'Is this safe?' "