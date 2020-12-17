Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick returned to Twitter on Tuesday (local time) marking her first post on the account since it was recently hacked, and managed to put a positive spin on the ordeal. According to E! News, the 'Pitch Perfect' star's Twitter account was hacked for a brief period but after it was retrieved she shared an upside of the whole ordeal and said, "Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn't heard from in years reached out to let me know." Justin Bieber Falls Victim to Hacking in MGM Hotel Breach

She further wrote, "So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers."

"Also shout out to the FIRST person to get me in touch with someone from Twitter before anyone else managed to do anything helpful @THEKIDMERO," Anna wrote expressing her gratitude towards late-night show host Kid Mero for helping her in the retrieval of her account. Singer Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked on New Year’s Eve; ‘N-Word’ and Other Offensive Tweets Posted Against Eminem Through It

Check Out Anna Kendrick's Tweet Below:

Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn’t heard from in years reached out to let me know. So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 16, 2020

Over a course of 20 minutes on December 12, Anna's Twitter account posted a streak of tweets, mostly containing profanities and racial slurs, but later these tweets from the hacker were removed. The 'A Simple Favor' star has been known for her well-timed Twitter quips in the past too.

