Anyone But You is the recent entry in the resurgent genre of R-rated romcoms, given new life in 2023 by hits like No Hard Feelings and Bottoms. Starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the lead, this Will Gluck-directed film managed to grab headlines much before its release thanks to leaked pictures of the lead actors in their swimwear and serving hotness in there. The pictures went viral hard that rumours begin to circulate that the lead stars are having an affair, not helped by the fact that Powell broke up with model Gigi Paris after the rumours broke. Glen Powell Addresses Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors, Calls Public Speculation 'Disorienting and Unfair'.

Anyway Anyone But You is out in theatres, and it has been received decently by the audience, with praise for Sweeney and Powell's hot chemistry. The film features a sex scene between these two actors, which has unfortunately leaked on the internet. The sequence sees their characters having sex in the shower and later take their lovemaking act to the bed, with both the actors showing plenty of skin in the scene. The glimpses of the scene were already shown in the R-rated trailer of the film, which you can watch below. Anyone But You Review: Sydney Sweeny and Glen Powell's Rom-Com Get Mixed Response, Critics Call It 'Soulless'.

Watch the Trailer of Anyone But You:

Anyone But You is not the first Hollywood film to have its intimate sequences leak on social media. Jennifer Lawrence's fully nude beach fight scene from No Hard Feelings also got leaked on Reddit and other such sites, while Emma Stone's sex scene with Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things got leaked even before the film got a theatrical release.

