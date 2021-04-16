Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for trademark catchphrases in his films, and he confesses using these in real life as well. The action star's son Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his new film Moxie, was asked if his father used his famous catchphrases. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Patrick Opens Up About Taking Advice From the Terminator Star.

"Yeah, everybody asks that. They're like, 'Does your dad always say his one-liners?' And I'm like, 'All the time'," Patrick replied, according to eonline.com. To this, Kelly added: "Like, I hope every time he exists a room, he says, 'I'll be back." Patrick then said: "He does! He'll turn back and be like, 'I'll be back.' And I'll be like, 'Dad, really? Come on.'" Arnold Schwarzenegger Admires 'Terminator Dark Fate' Director Tim Miller'.

To this Kelly shot back: "You're over it, but we think it's funny," she said. Patrick started his career at the age of 10 with a small role in the film The Benchwarmers.

