Audrey Hepburn is probably someone everyone looks up to, even to this day. That's a really rare capability. We doubt if any actress from any film industry in the world can claim to have such an impact on generation after generation the way Hepburn had. Her hairstyles, dressing sense, makeup, acting style... a lot of actresses have tried to emulate bit Audrey in their histrionics. What could be the best way to celebrate her birth anniversary than talking about the influence she had on actresses? Breakfast at Tiffany's Video Clip of Audrey Hepburn Saying She Dreams of Romancing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is Going Viral; Here's Where You Can Watch the Full Movie Online.

Audrey Hepburn's iconic Givenchy black gown in Breakfast With Tiffany's is one such look that keeps coming back. There have been many upgrades and improvements to it but the classic still reigns supreme. So we have five Bollywood actresses adding their style to the legendary dress of Hepburn. Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: Did The Late Actress Drape A Bedsheet To Resemble A Saree For Breakfast At Tiffany's? (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo credit: Filmfare)

Janhvi Kapoor

Bipasha Basu

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo credit: Twitter)

While it is difficult to choose a favourite here, we would say we kind of liked Janhvi's svelte twist and Kangana's flared look to the classic LBD

