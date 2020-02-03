BAFTA Awards 2020: Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger's Bridget Jones Diary Reunion Leaves Twitterati Beaming With Joy! (Watch Video)

Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant's BAFTA Reunion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 73rd British Academy Of Film and Television Arts Awards took place on Sunday, February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The ceremony was attended by the who's who of the industry and the big winner of the nigh turned out to be Sam Mendes' war drama, 1917 which won the maximum awards in major categories. The film was competing with Todd Phillip's Joker which had bagged maximum nominations. While Joaquin Phoenix bagged the best actor honor for Joker, the best actress award was bagged by Renee Zellweger for Judy. BAFTA Awards 2020: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Slams #BaftasSoWhite In His Powerful Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Renee was presented the best actress award by none other than famed British actor Hugh Grant. Naturally, their meet became a big reunion considering the duo famously starred in the hit franchise, Bridget Jones Diary. Grant even made a Bridget Jones diary reference as he quipped, "First of all, well done Jones, that was a very very silly little dress."

Check Out Hugh Grant and Renee's Reunion:

Hugh Grant making Bridget Jones's Diary references when he presented after Renée Zellweger won is the happy thought I'll take with me today#BAFTAspic.twitter.com/jbKiXMoGlR — Raw♦️ (@rawcinemaa) February 2, 2020

Their lovely reunion onstage drove fans crazy as they took to Twitter to adore this special moment. A user wrote, "We have just witnessed Hugh Grant being Daniel Cleaver once again and I am deceased #hughgrant #BAFTAs." Another fan of the Bridget Jones Diary wrote, "#HughGrant's “Well done Jones. That was a very silly little dress.” made it worth to watch #BAFTA2020." Check out more reactions here! BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners List: 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite Win Big at 73rd British Academy Film and Television Awards.

What a Wonderful Moment!

Absolutely wonderful! As a longtime fan of #HughGrant , #ReneeZellweger and the #BridgetJonesDiary films, I thought that this was a lovely moment between a great actor, actress, and, also two characters. :-D 👏🎬💖 https://t.co/YriR7lsqhf — Author Rosemary Ravenblack (@AuthorVividMind) February 3, 2020

That Bridget Jones Reference:

Daniel Cleaver is Back!

We have just witnessed Hugh Grant being Daniel Cleaver once again and I am deceased #hughgrant #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/4jRBrPd28g — Marcela Ciccone (@deafnotstupid) February 2, 2020

It looks like it is the season of reunions. After Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet with their reunion backstage of SAG awards, Hugh and Renee' s moment is our new favorite.