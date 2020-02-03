BAFTA Awards 2020: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Slams #BaftasSoWhite In His Powerful Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

Joaquin Phoenix (Photo Credits: Twitter)

To no one's surprise, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Leading Actor award for his performance in Joker at the 73rd BAFTA Awards. The ceremony happened on the evening of February 2, 2020, in London. Joker also won the first-ever Best Casting award for Shayna Markowitz. While taking the award for the Best Actor award, Joaquin Phoenix, who is known for making speeches with social aspects then, slammed the awards itself for its lack of diversity. BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners List: 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite Win Big at 73rd British Academy Film and Television Awards.

In his speech, Joaquin said, "I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here. I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry, and in ways that we benefit from."

He then added, "I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that’s what we give ourselves every year. I think people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just having sets that are multicultural. We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that’s on us." BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

The BAFTAs found themselves in a lot of scrutiny and criticism for their lack of diversity, in both race and gender, in the main categories. Earlier in the evening, Rebel Wilson, who was a presenter, had joked, "A look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category. I don’t think I could do what they do. Honestly. I just don’t have the balls."