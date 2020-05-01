Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Make Their Relationship Instagram-Official On Latter's Birthday; Check Out the Couple's Big Celebration (View Pics)

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' brewing romance has been the talk of the town for a while now. The duo have been spotted on multiple dog walks together amid this quarantine time. The duo hasn't shied from getting into some PDA too and looks like finally, the couple decided to make things official. As actress Ana de Armas celebrated her birthday on April 30, the actress had a fun celebration at home and guess who finally made it to her Instagram page? Well, yes it's boyfriend Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take a Romantic Stroll Holding Hands and Sporting Masks Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics).

Ana posted series of pictures on her Instagram from what looks like an intimate birthday celebration she and Ben had. Sharing the amazing snaps, the actress wrote, "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year." While Ana's pictures were clicked by beau Ben Affleck, in some other pictures, we also see the couple hugging each other. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing and Cuddling While Walking Their Dogs in an Afternoon Stroll (View Pics).

Check Out Ana De Armas' Pictures Here:

Rumours about Ana and Ben first sparked last month when they visited her hometown of Havana, Cuba and we saw pictures of the duo taking a hand-in-hand walk on the beach. Not just this, E! News had also confirmed about the couple living together as their source informed, "Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica."