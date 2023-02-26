Actor Michael Mando has reportedly been released from his upcoming series Sinking Spring. The Better Call Saul actor, 41, was reportedly fired after he got into a physical altercation with an unidentified cast member on the set of the Ridley Scott series. Mando previously starred as Ignacio 'Nacho' Varga, a recurring character on all six seasons of the Breaking Bad spin-off. He's also starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Elysium (with Moura), as well as held a role in Orphan Black, reports People magazine. Sinking Spring: Marin Ireland Cast in Peter Craig's Upcoming Drama Series.

His role has since been recast with Wagner Moura. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers allegedly made the decision to drop Mando from the role after attempting to smooth things over between him and the co-star. Sinking Spring stars Moura, 46, as Manny and Brian Tyree Henry as Ray, two lifelong friends from Philly who met in a detention centre 20 years earlier. Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere: Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein's Apple TV+ Show to Release This Spring.

People further states that after posing as DEA agents in a scam to rob a house, the friends are soon met with life-and-death stakes when they learn they targeted and exposed the largest narcotics operation on the Eastern seaboard. Based on Dennis Tafoya's 2009 novel Dope Thief, Scott will direct an episode and produce under his Scott Free banner, with a script by Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2023 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).